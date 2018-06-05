Heat and humidity on the rise Tuesday

Yesterday highs climbed into the 80s and temperatures continue to heat up today as southerly flow pumps in more warmth and moisture. A ridge of high pressure will hold strong throughout the day giving us lots of sunshine as well as more humidity. Afternoon readings will be surging up into the upper 80s to mid 90s across Siouxland which is about 15° above average for this time of the year. A front begins to progress toward the region by Wednesday giving us a shot at some isolated thunderstorms with the potential of a few of those turning strong to severe.

As this boundary stalls, thunderstorm chances stay with us through the latter half of the workweek. A couple of strong storms are possible on Thursday as well with the primary threats both days being gusty winds and hail. Temperatures cool just a bit behind the front with many of us falling into the low to mid 80s. By Friday into the weekend though, the warmth returns with highs staying close to the 90 degree mark into next week. This active pattern doesn't seem to breakdown either with isolated showers or thunderstorms possible Saturday night into next week as well.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer