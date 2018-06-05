Officials say text messages misdirecting voters

Election officials are warning that some Iowa voters are receiving text messages directing them to the wrong polling places.



Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted Tuesday morning that his office is investigating the texts. He said some of the primary day texts erroneously start with "Tomorrow is the Democratic Primary."

Update on erroneous text messages about polling places sent to Iowa voters.

Update on erroneous text messages about polling places sent to Iowa voters.



Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says county auditors were told a preliminary investigation suggests the texts are a mistake by a campaign and not malicious in intent. Reports of incorrect text messages were made in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Black Hawk counties.



A spokesman for Pate's office says additional information is forthcoming. Pate says voters can contact their county auditors' offices or go online here to find polling place information.