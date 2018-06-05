Crash sends one person to the hospital

Authorities have released details into a nearly head-on crash May 28 on a gravel road in O'Brien county that sent one person to the hospital.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Levi Geerdes of Hartley was driving a 2005 Pontiac eastbound following another eastbound vehicle that was creating a large crowd of dust.



Deputies say 51-year-old Darry Klatt of Hartley was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup westbound. Authorities say the vehicles collided nearly head-on after Klatt moved to the right when he met the first vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Geerdes, 25-year-old Brennan Roth of Hartley, was taken to the Sheldon hospital. Possible injuries were reported to Geerdes, but he wasn't taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Geerdes was cited for failure to yield half of the roadway and driving with a suspended license.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Levi Geerdes of Hartley was driving a 2005 Pontiac eastbound following another eastbound vehicle that was creating a large crowd of dust. Deputies say 51-year-old Darry Klatt of Hartley was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup westbound. Authorities say the vehicles collided nearly head-on after Klatt moved to the right when he met the first vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Geerdes, 25-year-old Brennan Roth of Hartley, was taken to the Sheldon hospital. Possible injuries were reported to Geerdes, but he wasn't taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Geerdes was cited for failure to yield half of the roadway and driving with a suspended license.