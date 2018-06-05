Motorcycle vs deer collision injures Emmetsburg man

An Emmetsburg man was injured Friday when a motorcycle he was operating collided with a deer.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Kevin Gilman was westbound on 420th Street when he collided with a deer that came out of the north ditch. The motorcycle went into the north ditch, where it came to rest.

Gilman was taken by ambulance to Palo Alto County Hospital.

Damage to the Harley Davidson he was driving was estimated at $12,000.

The collision took place around 2:30 pm Friday.