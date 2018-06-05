Motorcycle vs deer collision injures Emmetsburg man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Motorcycle vs deer collision injures Emmetsburg man

Posted:
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) -

An Emmetsburg man was injured Friday when a motorcycle he was operating collided with a deer.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Kevin Gilman was westbound on 420th Street when he collided with a deer that came out of the north ditch. The motorcycle went into the north ditch, where it came to rest.

Gilman was taken by ambulance to Palo Alto County Hospital.

Damage to the Harley Davidson he was driving was estimated at $12,000.

The collision took place around 2:30 pm Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.