South Dakota philanthropist gives $100 million to nonprofit

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A South Dakota businessman and philanthropist has donated $100 million to the National University System, a nonprofit that focuses on education and philanthropy initiatives.

The donation by T. Denny Sanford is the largest in the history in the nonprofit and it comes a year after Sanford gave $28 million to the network, which supports students looking for alternative ways to learn. The money will expand the system's Sanford Harmony program, which is meant to help students learn to work together and respect one another. System officials say the program could reach up to 30 million students nationwide and around the world.

Sanford has donated about $170 million to the National University System.

Sanford is best known for donating about $1 billion to the Dakotas-based health system that carries his name.

