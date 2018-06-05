Pelleting plant targeted for Napa Junction - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pelleting plant targeted for Napa Junction

Posted:
NAPA JUNCTION, S.D. (AP) -

Developers say a new pelleting plant in Napa Junction will go a long way in helping the region solve its natural gas woes. Dakota Protein plans to build a plant north of the existing Dakota Plains Ag facility that will produce grain pellets for range cattle and feedlots.

Yankton Area Progressive Growth finance officer Brian Steward tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan ground breaking is expected July 1 with operations beginning next spring. One of the biggest issues faced at Napa Junction - and in the Yankton area as a whole - is the lack of natural gas capacity for larger entities.

Project Partner Toby Morris says natural gas won't be much of an issue for the pellet plant.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.