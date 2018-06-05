Combining hypnosis with sedation is as effective as general anes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Combining hypnosis with sedation is as effective as general anesthesia for some surgeries

A combination of hypnosis and sedation could be used in place of general anesthesia for some surgeries. 

Researchers in France tracked 150 cancer patients who were under hypnosis during their operations.

The patients were also given a mild sedative and local anesthesia to block pain.
 
In 99-percent of cases, hypno-sedation was comfortable for patients and surgeons.

There were two cases where patients were uncomfortable and in both of these, general anesthesia was given quickly.

