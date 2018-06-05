South Dakota primary election results delayed

Results of South Dakota's primary election will be delayed because computer glitches are resulting in longer hours at some polls.



Under state law, returns cannot be disclosed until all polls in South Dakota have closed. The Secretary of State's office says results of Tuesday's primary won't be released until 9:45 p.m. Central time, 8:45 p.m. Mountain time.



In Pennington County, three polling places won't close until that time. Election officials said earlier that intermittent loss of connectivity with electronic poll books has caused voting delays in Pennington and Hughes counties and will require some polling places to stay open later



The normal poll closing time is 7 p.m. local time.



Republicans are choosing between Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in the governor's race. The choice for the GOP's congressional candidate is between former Public Utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio.



