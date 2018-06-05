High school students who use heroin often abuse other drugs as w - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

High school students who use heroin often abuse other drugs as well

That's according to a new study from New York University.

It showed teen heroin users took an average of five other drugs like prescription painkillers, anti-depressants, and alcohol.

Those who frequently abuse heroin were most likely to misuse multiple drugs.

In fact, nearly three out of five heroin-related deaths in the U.S. involve at least one other drug.

