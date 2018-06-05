Exercise may lower the risk of death among adult survivors of ch - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Exercise may lower the risk of death among adult survivors of childhood cancer

Researchers tracked over 15,000 adults diagnosed with cancer before they were 21.

Patients who did regular, vigorous exercise had a significantly lower risk of early death than those who did little or no exercise.

