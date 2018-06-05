A stressful job could take a toll on your health - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A stressful job could take a toll on your health

Posted:
(NBC News)

Having a stressful job could take a toll on your health.

A new Swedish study found work stress was linked to a 48% higher risk of atrial fibrillation.

A Fib, a common heart rhythm disorder, causes a quarter of all strokes.

Experts say the most stressful jobs tend to be psychologically demanding but give employees little control.

