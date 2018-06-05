Sioux County, IA sheriff searching for suspects who vandalized sign

The Sioux County, Iowa. sheriff is looking for the suspects responsible for vandalizing a private sign near Orange City, Iowa.

The sign sits in a field, along Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City.

Someone defaced the sign with black spray paint.

Deputies were notified Tuesday morning about the vandalism, which they suspect happened between Saturday, June 2nd, and Tuesday, June 5th.

If you saw any suspicious activity, or vehicles in this area, you should contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 737-2280.