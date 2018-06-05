Sioux County, IA sheriff searching for suspects who vandalized s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux County, IA sheriff searching for suspects who vandalized sign

Posted:
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

The Sioux County, Iowa. sheriff is looking for the suspects responsible for vandalizing a private sign near Orange City, Iowa.

The sign sits in a field, along Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City.

Someone defaced the sign with black spray paint.

Deputies were notified Tuesday morning about the vandalism, which they suspect happened between Saturday, June 2nd, and Tuesday, June 5th.

If you saw any suspicious activity, or vehicles in this area, you should contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 737-2280. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.