Severe storm possibilities return Wednesday

As expected, the heat returned to Siouxland today with highs going back into the 90s.

A little more humidity also returned to the region today and tomorrow is going to become even more humid which will help lead to some thunderstorm chances.

While we'll mostly stay dry tonight, we can't rule out a few thundershowers trying to make it into Siouxland by Wednesday morning.

Those thundershowers will die away through the morning with better chances of storms possibly firing up by later in the afternoon and into Wednesday evening.

These storms will have the potential of being severe with a "slight risk" of severe storms over the entire KTIV viewing area.

Storms could continue into Wednesday night with another chance of a few storms on Thursday with a few of those being a little strong as well.

While a chance of some showers will linger into Friday morning, much of Friday will probably stay dry with highs getting close to 90.

Then a return of thunderstorms could again occur Friday night and maybe again Saturday night as well.

Saturday is looking pretty warm with a high again near 90 degrees.

Mid to upper 80s are expected from Sunday through Tuesday with mostly dry conditions at this point.