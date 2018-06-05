North grad Neustrom drafted by Baltimore Orioles

Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom knew that his name might be called on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. But the draft is hard to predict, dealing with college and high school players over 40 rounds. Neustrom got the call Tuesday afternoon from the Baltimore Orioles. Neustrom was taken in the fifth round, with the 145th overall pick.

As a junior for the Iowa Hawkeyes, he was a first-team All-Big Ten pick, hitting .311 with a team-high 11 home runs. He also tied for the team lead with 43 runs scored.

Neustrom says his goal of being picked in the first five rounds was met, but he's not satisfied.

"You know, I'm happy with where I went," said Neustrom. "At the same time I know that my talent and abilities are higher than I think even what some people still think right now. So I'll just have to continue to work hard and be me."

Neustrom could come back for his senior year of college but says he expects to sign soon with Baltimore and turn pro.

He was an all-star in the Cape Cod League last summer, which is a wooden bat league for top college players. But is was his three years with the Hawkeyes that got him to this point.

"They helped me out a lot," said Neustrom. "Just giving me the opportunity to go out and compete at the Division 1 level says a lot within itself. That mentality that no one's better than you, always work hard to beat the person next to you or the person in front of you so you can get that opportunity one day to maybe go on and play professional baseball."

Neustrom is the Hawkeyes highest drafted position player since 1992 when Danan Hughes went in round three.