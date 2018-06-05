Sentencing delayed for accessory in northeast Nebraska man's murder

The sentencing for one of four people charged in the death of a northeast Nebraska man has been continued.

42-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp pleaded guilty to a felony accessory charge in Cuming County District Court earlier this year. In return, prosecutors dropped an arson charge. She was set to be sentenced, Tuesday, in Cuming County District Court. That sentencing has now been pushed back to October 4. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced.

Last March, the body 64-year-old Ernest Warnock was found inside his burned out home in Bancroft, Nebraska. Authorities say he had been stabbed to death before his house was set on fire.

Prosecutors say Derek and Jody Olson, and Weitzenkamp, went to Warnock's home to retrieve items, prior to the murder.

The Olsons have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder along with other charges in Warnock's death.

Right now, both men are being tried separately. But last week, prosecutors filed a motion to consolidate the cases.

A fourth person charged in the case, 31-year old Jenna Merrill, has pleaded not guilty to a felony accessory charge. Her trial is set for November 13 in Cuming County District Court. According to court documents, Merrill was in a car, along with Jody and Derek Olson, when it was stopped in Dakota County after the murder took place.