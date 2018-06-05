Voters hit the polls in South Dakota

Results of South Dakota's primary election will be delayed because computer glitches are resulting in longer hours at some polls.

Eight counties in the state use electronic pollbooks.

Earlier the Secretary of States Office said those pollbooks experienced sporadic losses of connectivity this morning -- including Yankton County.

Some of the polling locations in two of the effected counties -- Hughes and Pennington -- will stay open until past the seven o'clock deadline.

Everything in Union County ran smoothly.

"We've actually been surprised. Usually in a primary election, during a non Presidential year the turnout is not so great. But this year we have had a really nice steady flow, we've had 200 people through for both Precinct 11 and 13 combined and it's been a really nice group."

Some precincts in Pennington County -- which includes Rapid City -- won't close until 8:45 local time.

The Secretary of State's office says results of Tuesday's primary won't be released until 9:45 p.m. Central time, 8:45 p.m. Mountain time.