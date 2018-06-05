Heelan grad Cropley drafted by Washington Nationals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Heelan grad Cropley drafted by Washington Nationals

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round. Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

For the second straight year, two Iowa Hawkeyes were picked in the top ten rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft. This year, those two players come from Sioux City High Schools.

Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round and the 251st overall pick. The senior catcher led Iowa with a .342 batting average and 50 RBI's.

Cropley went about 200 picks higher than Baseball America had predicted. The Nationals nearly drafted him years ago, so he knew they liked him.

"Just talking to them for the last three years, if I wouldn't have hurt my wrist coming out of junior college I probably would have been there beforehand but I had a great opportunity going to Iowa. I won a Big Ten championship, made a lot of memories and met a lot of new people, just a lot of things that I wouldn't have got if I didn't go right away."

Cropley says he'll play for the Nats rookie team in Auburn, New York.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.