Heelan grad Cropley drafted by Washington Nationals

For the second straight year, two Iowa Hawkeyes were picked in the top ten rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft. This year, those two players come from Sioux City High Schools.

Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round and the 251st overall pick. The senior catcher led Iowa with a .342 batting average and 50 RBI's.

Cropley went about 200 picks higher than Baseball America had predicted. The Nationals nearly drafted him years ago, so he knew they liked him.

"Just talking to them for the last three years, if I wouldn't have hurt my wrist coming out of junior college I probably would have been there beforehand but I had a great opportunity going to Iowa. I won a Big Ten championship, made a lot of memories and met a lot of new people, just a lot of things that I wouldn't have got if I didn't go right away."

Cropley says he'll play for the Nats rookie team in Auburn, New York.