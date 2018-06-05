Three vehicle accident injures three people - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three vehicle accident injures three people

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Near LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Three people were taken to local hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 75 north of Le Mars, Iowa, Tuesday afternoon.

Plymouth County deputies say 17-year-old Jenna Laughton was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 75 waiting to make a left turn. 28-year-old Margaret Jakobson's S-U-V was also going north, and struck the rear of Laughton's truck.

Another driver, 57-year-old Joseph Arens, of Le Mars, was southbound. He couldn't stop, and make contact with Laughton's truck. Arens wasn't hurt.

Laughton, and a passenger, suffered only minor injuries.

Jakobson, and her son who was a passenger, were taken to a Le Mars, Iowa hospital. But, Jakobson's daughter was flown to Mercy Medical Center. There's no word on her injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

