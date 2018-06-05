Hubbell wins Iowa Democratic governor primary

Retired Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell has won the Iowa Democratic primary and a chance to face Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in November.



Hubbell hasn't been elected to office but has held numerous business positions he says make him well-positioned to lead state government. Those jobs include executive roles at Younkers department stores, Equitable Life Insurance and the ING Group.



Hubbell's victory in Tuesday's primary over four other candidates followed a campaign in which he outspent all of his opponents. Much of Hubbell's campaign was self-funded, with him contributing $2.1 million of his own money in 2018.



Hubbell says his priorities include improving wages, health care and education.



A sixth candidate on the ballot, state Sen. Nate Boulton, dropped out of the race after allegations of sexual misconduct.

