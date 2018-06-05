Scholten wins 4th District Democratic primary

Former professional baseball player J.D. Scholten has won a three-person race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa's sprawling 4th District.

Scholten won the nomination Tuesday in the district, which stretches across 39 counties in northwest and northern Iowa. He'll face eight-term GOP Rep. Steve King, who since his initial election has cruised to easy wins in the Republican-dominated district.

In his campaign, Scholten called for a public option for health insurance and focused on rural economic development.

Scholten played professional baseball in independent leagues in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Scholten beat Spencer City Council member Leann Jacobsen and Ames pediatrician John Paschen.

Incumbent Rep. Steve King has won the Republican nomination as he seeks a ninth term representing Iowa's sprawling 4th District.

King beat college administrator Cyndi Hanson in Tuesday's primary election and now will face the winner of a three-person Democratic primary.

Since he was first elected in 2002, King has typically cruised to easy victories, relying on the Republican registration dominance in most of the 39 counties that make up the district.

King is known nationally for his outspoken positions on a variety of issues, including immigration, gun laws and abortion rights.?



