Noem wins South Dakota gov primary

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem has won South Dakota's Republican primary for governor in her bid to become the state's first woman governor.

Noem beat Attorney General Marty Jackley on Tuesday, becoming the first GOP woman to win the nomination. The campaign soured at the end as the candidates sought to break out.

Noem overcame criticisms that she turned the race negative and broke several congressional campaign promises. Noem — who was first elected to Congress in 2010 — touted her role negotiating Republicans' recent federal tax cuts with President Donald Trump and her farming and ranching background.

Noem will face Democrat Billie Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the general election. Sutton avoided a primary, allowing him to bank cash.

Meanwhile, former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson won the GOP primary for South Dakota's U.S. House seat. He faces against Democratic former judge Tim Bjorkman in the fall.?



See South Dakota primary election results here.

Previous:

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is leading Attorney General Marty Jackley in South Dakota's Republican primary for governor, the top prize in Tuesday's election.

Noem led Jackley by some 15 percentage points with the vote tally more than two-thirds complete. The winner will advance to face Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton in November.

Dusty Johnson, a former Public Utilities commissioner, had a comfortable lead in the Republican House primary.

Voters easily approved changes to Marsy's Law aimed at relieving the law's burden on law enforcement and prosecutors.?



See South Dakota primary election results here.