Explorers extend winning streak to six games

The Sioux City Explorers won their sixth straight game, beating the Cleburne Railroaders, 5-2, on Tuesday night. With the win, the X's continue to have the best record in the American Association at 15-4.

The X's scored two runs in the second inning without a hit, scoring on a wild pitch and an error. Sioux City added two more runs in the third inning on a double by Jose Sermo. Nate Samson's bases loaded single in the seventh inning increased the lead to 5-1.

Starting pitcher Justin Vernia left with one out in the sixth inning after giving up five hits and one earned run, while striking our four. Cleburne scored one run in the fourth inning and another run in the ninth.

Sioux City will end their six-game trip to Texas on Wednesday night. They will have Thursday off before welcoming the Texas Airhogs to Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday.