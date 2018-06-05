Explorers extend winning streak to six games - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Explorers extend winning streak to six games

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The X's won their sixth straight game on Tuesday, beating Cleburne 5-2. The X's won their sixth straight game on Tuesday, beating Cleburne 5-2.
CLEBURNE, TX (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers won their sixth straight game, beating the Cleburne Railroaders, 5-2, on Tuesday night. With the win, the X's continue to have the best record in the American Association at 15-4.

The X's scored two runs in the second inning without a hit, scoring on a wild pitch and an error. Sioux City added two more runs in the third inning on a double by Jose Sermo. Nate Samson's bases loaded single in the seventh inning increased the lead to 5-1.

Starting pitcher Justin Vernia left with one out in the sixth inning after giving up five hits and one earned run, while striking our four. Cleburne scored one run in the fourth inning and another run in the ninth.

Sioux City will end their six-game trip to Texas on Wednesday night. They will have Thursday off before welcoming the Texas Airhogs to Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

    Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-06-06 09:11:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.
    Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.More >>
    Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.More >>

  • Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 09:10:59 GMT
    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>
    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>

  • Fox sorry for depicting praying NFL players in protest story

    Fox sorry for depicting praying NFL players in protest story

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:53 AM EDT2018-06-06 08:53:26 GMT
    Fox News apologizes for using photos of Philadelphia Eagles players praying, not protesting, on story about President Trump cancelling an event celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory.More >>
    Fox News apologizes for using photos of Philadelphia Eagles players praying, not protesting, on story about President Trump cancelling an event celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.