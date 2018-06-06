Zach Whiting leading in 4 out of 5 counties for Iowa State Senate District 1 seat

Iowa Senate District 1 had a contested race on the Republican ballot Tuesday.

As of 11:35 P.M. on Tuesday night Zach Whiting is leading the race by 62% with 4 out of 5 counties reporting

The winner of this district will likely win the seat.

That's because no Democratic candidate was on the primary ballot Tuesday.

There were three Republicans on the ballot today as voters hit the polls.

Brad Price and Zach Whiting are both of Spirit Lake.

The third candidate on the ballot is Jesse Wolfe of Emmetsburg.

Whiting says he's very happy with the campaign he ran.

"We have worked very hard on this campaign to win in every town, in every precinct, in every county and I don't know if we're going to do that's my goal is to work hard for the people in every town and every county across district one," says Zach Whiting.

The current seat-holder is Independent David Johnson.

He announced just last week that he won't seek re-election.