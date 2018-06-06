J.D. Scholten becomes Iowa Congressional Dist. 4 democratic nominee

Congressman King officially has a democratic challenger for the November election.

As soon as the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, J.D. Scholten and his supporters, flooded Bob Roe's Point After to watch as the results rolled in.

The former professional baseball player won a three-person race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa's sprawling 4th District.

Scholten won the nomination Tuesday in the district, which stretches across 39 counties in northwest and northern Iowa.

In his campaign, Scholten called for a public option for health insurance and focused on rural economic development.

"I can't beat Steve King, but we can," said J.D. Scholten, (D) Candidate for House District 4 Seat. "Together we can build a 4th District in Iowa, and in America that stands tall for all."

Scholten beat Spencer City Council member Leann Jacobsen and Ames pediatrician John Paschen

Up next, for the democratic candidate for the House District 4 seat, is the November election.