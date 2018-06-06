J.D. Scholten becomes Iowa Congressional Dist. 4 democratic nomi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

J.D. Scholten becomes Iowa Congressional Dist. 4 democratic nominee

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Congressman King officially has a democratic challenger for the November election.

As soon as the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, J.D. Scholten and his supporters, flooded Bob Roe's Point After to watch as the results rolled in.

The former professional baseball player won a three-person race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa's sprawling 4th District.

Scholten won the nomination Tuesday in the district, which stretches across 39 counties in northwest and northern Iowa. 

In his campaign, Scholten called for a public option for health insurance and focused on rural economic development.

"I can't beat Steve King, but we can," said J.D. Scholten, (D) Candidate for House District 4 Seat. "Together we can build a 4th District in Iowa, and in America that stands tall for all."

Scholten beat Spencer City Council member Leann Jacobsen and Ames pediatrician John Paschen

Up next, for the democratic candidate for the House District 4 seat, is the November election.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.