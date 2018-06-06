Hot, humid with a chance of thunderstorms for Siouxland today - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hot, humid with a chance of thunderstorms for Siouxland today

Posted:


The hot and humid feel is continuing for our Wednesday as southerly flow continues to pump in the warmth and moisture.

Highs once again are expected to surge up into the lower 90s with some northern neighborhoods topping out in the upper 80s.

Cooler air will begin to arrive tomorrow though as a cold front pushes through later on tonight.

This will the driver of some thunderstorm development through the day, especially later on this evening.

A few of these could turn strong to severe as we do have a SLIGHT RISK over Siouxland.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards as well as heavy downpours.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

