Le Mars man appointed to a second term on the National Pork Board

Le Mars, Iowa pork producer Bill Tentinger has been appointed to a second term on the National Pork Board by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

A northwest Iowa man has been appointed to a second term on the National Pork Board. U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of six members to the board, including Bill Tentinger of Le Mars. He just finished his first 3-year term on the board.

The National Pork Board works to help increase demand for pork, both domestically and internationally. The board is composed of 15 pork producers from across the U.S.

There's another Siouxlander on the board. Steve Rommerein of Alcester, South Dakota is the vice president of the board.