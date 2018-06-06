Sioux City man arrested for multiple west side burglaries

Numerous burglaries within the last few weeks have attracted the attention of the Sioux City police department.

On Tuesday, June 5, Sioux City police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Earl Rausch for some of those burglaries.

A police report says that Rausch was active around the 200-300 blocks of South Collins St, the 2300 block of West 1st St, the 400 block of Cook St, and the 2800 block of West 5th St.

It is believed that Rausch is responsible for other burglaries that may not have been reported.

In the aftermath of Rausch's arrest, police recovered numerous stolen items and were able to return most of them to their rightful owners. Other items are a still being stored at the Sioux City Police Department until the owner can be located.

If you believe that you are a victim of a recent burglary or theft, especially around the Sioux City West Side, please contact the Sioux City Police Department to file a report.

Matthew Earl Rausch is booked in the Woodbury County Jail and faces numerous charges of burglary and theft. He is held on a $10,000 Bond.