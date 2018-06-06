Cropley & Neustrom have skills that MLB teams want - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tyler Cropley & Robert Neustrom were taken in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Last season, over 6,000 home runs were hit in the majors, breaking a league record set in 2000. Two former Sioux City high school stars from the University of Iowa were picked on day two of the MLB Draft, and both can hit the long ball.

Catcher Tyler Cropley went in round eight to the Washington Nationals. As a senior at Iowa, Cropley led the Hawks with a .342 batting average and 50 RBI's in 53 games.

The Bishop Heelan grad is a semifinalst for the Johnny Bench Award, which goes to college baseball's best catcher. A big part of his new job will be handling pitching staffs from behind the plate.

"Defense is mainly what a catcher's supposed to do," said Cropley. "If you can hit, it's definitely an added bonus but at the same time I know my main job is to catch. The hitting just comes as a bonus."

Robert Neustrom led Iowa with 11 home runs, while hitting .311. The rightfielder was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

He was also an all-star last summer in the Cape Cod League, where top college players used wooden bats instead of aluminum. At 6'3" and 210 pounds, Neustrom is confident he can make the transition to the pro game.

"I've always had success hitting with wood bats," said Neustrom. "Scouts talk about that a lot. They always ask you, what do you like hitting with, metal or wood? I really like hitting with wood. It's just fun. It's something I've always done in batting practice. Taking hacks with wood has always felt really good for me."

The Hawkeyes had three pitchers selected in the draft on Wednesday.

