Crews and equipment, which will be used to tear down a damaged grain elevator in South Sioux City, arrive

The crews and equipment, which will be used to tear down a grain elevator that exploded last week in South Sioux City, have arrived. 

The crew from Iowa-based contractor, Terminal Solutions, will begin to assemble the machinery used to complete the job of demolishing the damaged Andersen Farms grain elevator.  

Authorities said the company president is the point man on the operation and demolition could begin as early as this coming week. 

"He is examining the building and will continue to examine the building, to see what lies ahead. He will continue to study it throughout the weekend and we'll put into play his plan for demolition as early as the very first part of the week," said Lt. Chris Chernock, South Sioux City Police Department.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of West 28th to West 23rd, on 4th Avenue because it's closed for demolition. Only authorized vehicles will be allowed.  

A meeting for displaced residents will be held Friday, June 8, at 5  p.m., at South Sioux City City Hall. 

