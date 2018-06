Late rally sinks East; West & Heelan suspended

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to going to the White House to be recognized as Super Bowl champions but he wouldn't further discuss a visit that was canceled by President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media before practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

Jason Heyward hit a game-ending grand slam off Adam Morgan with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, right, celebrates his game-winning grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Adam Morgan during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs wo...

Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has arrived in New York ahead of this weekend's Belmont Stakes, in which the colt will try to sweep the Triple Crown.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Justify is led off the trailer upon arriving at Belmont Park, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Justify will attempt to become the 13th Triple Crown winner when he races in th...

Count out Devante Smith-Pelly if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, ...

Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each hit a solo homer and RBI double to back a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez, carrying the Boston Red Sox to a 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Bartolo Colon got his 243rd career victory to match Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic when the Rangers beat Oakland 8-2.

(AP Photo/Jim Cowsert). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their chances in Game 3, and now find themselves in enormous NBA Finals trouble.

(Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks to move past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cavaliers let chances slip away _ again _ in NBA Finals

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. More >>