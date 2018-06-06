Grassley: Trump's rejecting RFS deal great for farmers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley: Trump's rejecting RFS deal great for farmers

By Jessica Karolczak, Intern
Iowa senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst say President Donald Trump has rejected a deal on the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS).

The deal would have implemented year-round E15 availability, but would have also allowed renewable identification numbers (RINs) to be attached to exported biofuel volumes to be used to meet RFS compliance obligations.

Grassley today adds, that choice is ultimately a great decision for farmers.

"The Renewable Fuel Standard is to promote domestic production, not to subsidize exports of ethanol. So it was a decision that the President made right and I applaud the President."

Grassley says if it had been approved, the deal would have undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard and hurt the ethanol industry. 

