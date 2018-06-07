A Hoskins, Nebraska man faces multiple charges after a car chase - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A Hoskins, Nebraska man faces multiple charges after a car chase

Posted:
By Hannah Norton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
UNDATED (KTIV) -

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on Tuesday, June 5, about a man in his vehicle acting erratically near Woodland Park.

On Wednesday, June 6, Jeremy Heiderman of Hoskins, Nebraska, was charged with suspicion of drugs, reckless driving,  operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and unlawful acts.

Authorities said they attempted to pull over Heiderman, but he fled north on Highway 35 and continued north on county roads, eventually driving into a corn field.

Air search and K-9 units were used to find Heiderman near Randolph, Nebraska. He was taken out by ambulance for medical treatment, before being taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.