Explorers complete Texas road trip with 6-0 record

Dylan Kelly had 3 RBI in Sioux City win at Cleburne on Wednesday.

A five-run first inning boosted the Sioux City Explorers to a 6-3 win against the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday. The X's finish their Texas road trip with a 6-0 record. Sioux City's seventh straight win overall improves their league-leading record to 16-4.

Jay Austin pushed the first run of the game across with a double that scored Luis Durango. Austin and Michael Lang scored when Dexture McCall doubled for a 3-0 lead. Both McCall and Baum touched home as catcher Dylan Kelly doubled for a 5-0 advantage.

Kelly added another RBI in the sixth to score Jay Baum and finalize the scoring.

Sioux City returns home Friday to start a three-game series with the Texas Airhogs.