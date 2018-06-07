Organization rebuilds biplanes to give people rides - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Organization rebuilds biplanes to give people rides

At  93 years old, Mary D, Harrison is about to take the trip of a lifetime.

Climbing into a restored 19-40's biplane...

Marys D, Harrison says,"Am I nervous? No, not really nervous. I'm just happy."

And spreading her wings proving you're never too old to leave the nest.

Pilot Tim Newton travels the country giving seniors a bird's eye view.

Tim Newton says,"It lights them up, they love it, they have a great time. They're kids again."

That's why they call it ageless aviation.

Tim says,"It's like riding in a convertible. When you ride in a convertible it's just fun and it's cool."

Mary D. says the 20- minute flight brought back memories of her husband, a world war two veteran.

Mary D. says,"Lord if my husband could've been out there to see me, but he's up in heaven."

Nevertheless, she's ending the day on a high note.

