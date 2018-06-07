South Dakota's Noem not playing up gender in governor run - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota's Noem not playing up gender in governor run

Shortly after U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem rolled to the Republican nomination for South Dakota governor, she urged the party to unite behind her "bold vision" in a speech that made no mention of her chance to become the state's first female governor.

The victory Tuesday night followed a campaign against Attorney General Marty Jackley in which Noem declined to play up her gender, instead focusing on her farming and ranching background and negotiating the GOP's federal tax cuts with President Donald Trump.

And there's no indication that Noem will change course in a campaign where she's already the front-runner. Noem says she entered the race focused on her vision for South Dakota and what she wants to accomplish, not about becoming the state's first female governor.
 

