Video shows someone stealing bike from Iowa man with special needs

Someone steals a bike from a man with special needs, and it's all caught on camera.

Dustin McArtor, or "Dusty," had a custom-made bike at his home in Cedar Rapids.

His mom shared surveillance video with us, which shows someone walking up to their garage, detaching a wagon from the bike, and then riding away on the bike.

Dusty's mom says he has special needs, and she says this bike was, "like a car to him."

If you have any information about who this might be, you can contact Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5350.

A GoFundMe Page has also been created to help the family.

Here is what the page says:

My little brother, Dusty McArtor, had his custom made bike stolen from in front of his house June 5, 2018 around 5:30 am. It was caught on my Mom's surveillance camera.

Dusty isn't just a little brother to me, he's a miracle. At the age of 2 months old he was shaken as a baby by his babysitter.

The doctor's said Dusty would never walk or talk and would not make it to the age of 18. He is now 24 years old.

He saved up his money and bought a custom made bicycle for his handicaps with some help from a local store in Newbo; Goldfinch Cyclery.

Dusty can't comprehend why someone would steal his bike. He has been crying and staring outside waiting for it to just show up.

Any contribution would help to replace his bike.

