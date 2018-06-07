Two vehicle collision sends two people to the hospital

A two-vehicle collision Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 71 and 30th Street in Spirit Lake sent two people to the hospital.

Police say it involved a 2015 Toyota driven by 72-year-old Carole Holmes of Spirit Lake and a 2013 Ford driven by 28-year-old Marni Jacobsen of Lake Park.

Both Homes and Jacobsen were taken by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare.

Damage to both vehicle was estimated at $12,000.

No citations were issued in the collision, which took place shortly before 1:00 pm.