Man accused of using stun gun in domestic abuse case

An investigation by Clay county authorities into a domestic assault that allegedly took place Sunday has resulted in the arrest of a Gillette Grove, Iowa man.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Johnathon Koenig was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, display or use of a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say the victim was physically assaulted several times within a week or so, and that a stun gun had allegedly been used in one of the incidents.

Koenig was being held in the Clay county jail pending an initial court appearance.