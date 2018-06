One person was injured today in a crash involving a Brinks truck and a pickup truck in Missouri.

The accident occurred on Missouri Highway 152.

Emergency crews were immediately called to the scene.

Officials believe the Brinks truck was stopped in traffic when it was rear-ended by the pickup.

One person was injured and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The crash also sent coins from the brink truck onto the highway.

An investigation into the crash is underway.