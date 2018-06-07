Spencer girls make history with state soccer victory

Spencer won their opening round game at the girls state soccer tournament, 3-2, over Norwalk. It's the first state win in the program's history.

The Tigers had the most goals of any team in the Class 2A field. And early on, they show why. Six minutes in, Katie Moser breaks free and puts the shot away for a 1-0 Spencer lead.

Norwalk tied it early in the second half but then, Mia Fank rebounds a missed shot by Moser and scores as the Tigers go back up 2-1. But Norwalk didn't go quietly. A minute and a half later, Tarynn Rodman chips it high and in for the equalizer which results in a 2-2 game.

With 18 minutes left, after a penalty on Norwalk in the box, Moser buries the penalty kick for her 36th goal of the year. That's the difference as Spencer wins at state for the first time.

"It's kind of unbelievable right now," said Spencer head coach John Hansel. "Just come in and showing that we can play. Just a team from northwest Iowa, there's not a lot around us. We just want to make a name for ourselves."

"We know our game and we know what we're doing," said senior Katie Moser. "We just got to compose ourselves, play our game and play as a team. I have no doubt in my mind that we are a great team and we can come out on top if we play our game."

Spencer (17-3) will play top-seeded Lewis Central on Friday at 1:30 in the semifinals. The Titans (16-3) beat Dallas Center-Grimes, 2-0, in their first round game.