Heelan girls pull off upset win in state soccer opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bishop Heelan beat Gilbert in the opening round of the state soccer tournament on Thursday.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Bishop Heelan girls are making their 17th state soccer appearance, the most all-time in Iowa. But it didn't come easy under first-year head coach Clark Charlestin. At one point this season, Bishop Heelan was just 5-7. But six straight wins later, the Crusaders found themselves at the state tournament as the seventh seed, and with a very tough first-round matchup.

That opponent, second-seeded Gilbert, came in 15-2. But Heelan controlled the first 20 minutes. On a corner kick, after a scramble in the box, freshman Grace Mahaney finds the ball for the score. The first goal of Mahaney's career puts the Crusaders up 1-0 at the half.

Early in the second half, a handball is called on Gilbert in the box and that's a penalty kick for Heelan. Ellie Gengler took the shot, but was stopped on the save by the Gilbert keeper. But Gengler stays with it and finishes on the rebound. Another freshman provided the cushion for a 2-0 lead.

A third freshman, Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, saved every ball fired her way in the nets. Bishop Heelan pulls the upset, 2-0, to move into the Class 1A semifinals.

"We knew what we had to do, I'll say, that we had to work hard a little bit," said Heelan head coach Clark Charlestin. "If we could work a little harder than them, that would give us a good chance of winning the game. I think every part of the field, we did that, for the most part."

"We knew they were a good team," said Gengler. "We knew we'd have to come out strong and that's what we did. Especially with all of our injuries, it's just an amazing feeling. It's cool to come out, have our teammates have our back, and just play our game."

Heelan will play sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina in the semifinals on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Regina beat third-seeded Nevada, 2-1, in overtime in their opener.

