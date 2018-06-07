Columbus, NE police officer shot while serving search warrant

A Nebraska police officer has been flown to an Omaha hospital after a shooting in Columbus, Nebraska.

News Channel Nebraska reports the Nebraska State Patrol says the officer was serving a warrant at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night when the officer was shot. The suspect was also shot. The officer's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. But, we don't know the officer's identity.

Police and first responders surrounded a home at 3410 16th Street, in Columbus, and the State Patrol says a SWAT team was called in because they believed another person was inside that home.