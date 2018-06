The fate of a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man, who authorities say inappropriately touched a teenager, is now in the hands of a jury.

Kevin Vugteveen is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, in Dickinson County.

He is accused of "inappropriately touching or grabbing " a 15-year-old male.

Court documents indicate Vugteveen also "made sexually suggestive comments" during several prior incidents.