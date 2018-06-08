CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead inside a hotel room in France

Long time chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died.

The 61-year-old CNN personality was found dead this morning inside his hotel room in France.

He died of an apparent suicide.

He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series.

Bourdain was a master of his crafts -- first in the kitchen and then in the media.

He received numerous rewards for his work on television and culinary books.

CNN RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT THIS MORNING:

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."