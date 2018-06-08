Vehicle dealer pleads not guilty to theft, other charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vehicle dealer pleads not guilty to theft, other charges

Posted:
A man who operates a vehicle dealership in western Iowa has pleaded not guilty to theft and other charges A man who operates a vehicle dealership in western Iowa has pleaded not guilty to theft and other charges
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A man who operates a vehicle dealership in western Iowa has been scheduled for trial on theft and other charges.

Crawford County District Court records say 57-year-old Robert Adams entered written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to 14 counts of theft, one of fraudulent sales practices and one of specified unlawful activity. His trial is set to begin Sept. 25 in Denison.

Customers say Adams didn't forward to the appropriate agencies or entities money paid for title transfers and warranty contracts and protection plans. His Adams Motor Co. also is accused of selling vehicles without paying off loans still owed on them, which meant buyers couldn't get clear title.

The Iowa Transportation Department is moving against the dealer license issued to Adams.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.