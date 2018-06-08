Flagfest underway in Spencer

They'll be celebrating the red, white and blue this weekend in Spencer, Iowa.

Flagfest activities get underway Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday, with most of the events taking place at East Leech Park. Inflatables, a petting zoo, the Buffalo Ridge Renegades and concessions will be available there starting around 4:00 pm today, along with the Movie In The Park this evening, with the showing of “Despicable Me 3”.

Saturday marks a full day of events, with the annual Flagfest Parade at 11:00 am. Becky Fear Hatting of the Spencer Chamber of Commerce says events Saturday afternoon will include a flag retirement ceremony at 1:00 pm.

"The American Legion, VFW is going to put that on, so you'll have the correct procedures on what happens. The rock wall will be coming in from the National Guard, will be down at the park also, and the children's pedal pull will be in the park, in the skate park like it was last year on that parking lot there, the concrete, so it's easier for the kids to pull," Becky Fear Hatting of the Spencer Chamber of Commerce said.

Events Saturday evening include the Grand Cruise and Tunes at 6:00 pm; and The Chill at 7:00 pm featuring the band “Decoy”.

Events continue Sunday.

"Flight Breakfast in the morning, and then hopefully, weather dependent and everything we will have the river float at 11:00 and the Buffalo Ridge Renegades and the petting zoo will be in the park and they'll be there until early afternoon," Hatting said.

You can find a complete list of Flagfest events at spenceriowachamber.org.