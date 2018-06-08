Iowa man accused of possessing endangered rattlesnake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa man accused of possessing endangered rattlesnake

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities have accused a man of possessing an endangered rattlesnake in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says 50-year-old Brian Anderson is being charged with illegal possession of a protected nongame species and with illegal possession of an endangered species. He surrendered Thursday. Butler County Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The department says officers following up on a tip searched Anderson's home in New Hartford on Wednesday and found a massasauga rattler. They took it from the home with other contraband.

