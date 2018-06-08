President Trump arrives for G7 with eye on tariffs

President Trump arrived for the G7 summit Friday for what are expected to be tense meetings with frustrated U.S. allies.

"We're going to deal with the unfair trade practices. If you look at what Canada, Mexico, the European Union, all of them have been doing to us for many many decades, we have to change it," President Trump said ahead of his departure.

One of the biggest disagreements is new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

As anger and frustration seem to be building among allies inside the meetings, protesters have been taking to the streets in Quebec City.

There are several planned marches and protests during the summit.

Amid that backlash, the White House has announced President Trump will leave earlier than originally planned, departing Saturday morning several hours before the G7 meetings end.

That early departure means the president will miss scheduled meetings on the climate and environment, another issue that likely won't sit well with his fellow leaders.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LBUEaD