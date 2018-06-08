Managing tech time - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Managing tech time

Tech companies are developing features to help wean people off their very addictive devices.

Apple is the latest to prioritize digital well-being.

New controls in IOS 12 will allow users to monitor time spent on devices, set time limits on apps, mute notifications and control screen time for kids.

It comes less than a month after Google introduced time management tools and "digital well-being" features for Android users.

Earlier this year Facebook also announced a "well-being initiative", changing its news feed to help users better balance their time on and off-line.

It's a recent shift for Silicon Valley, where companies have been criticized for designing apps and software that aim to continually engage users without considering psychological cost. 

