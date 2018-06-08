Tiny homes being built for Kilauea evacuees - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tiny homes being built for Kilauea evacuees

The first temporary housing project is underway in Hawaii to accommodate those displaced by the Kilauea volcano. 

Crews started the ground prep last week. Come Saturday, 20 micro-structures will fill an eight acre plot of land in Pahoa. 

The structures have roughly 120 square feet of floor space, and measure 10 feet by 12 feet.

More than 100 volunteers are working to build the village. Once it's open, outreach workers will be on site to help connect residents with permanent housing. 

The project comes as vigorous eruptions continue on the Big Island, decimating neighborhoods and hundreds of homes.

